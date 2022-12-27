ALTON - The Alton City Council passed several resolutions and approved several ordinances at their last regularly scheduled meeting of 2022. Among the items passed were a lease renewal agreement with Chez Marilyn, the disbursement of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds for the City of Alton, and many more.

Alderman Nate Keener and Alderwoman Stephanie Elliott were both absent from the meeting.

The council unanimously approved the disbursement of ARPA funds for “emergency priority projects within the City of Alton.” Later on in the meeting, during the “Public Forum,” an Alton Overnight Warming Center volunteer suggested part of these ARPA funds be used to address rising homelessness in Alton.

A “lease renewal agreement” between the City of Alton and Chez Marilyn, Inc. was also approved unanimously by the City Council. The council also voted unanimously to grant a Special Use Permit at 301 West Elm St. to allow the operation of a “cat café.”

Two ordinances regarding street signage on Silver Street also passed unanimously. These included one resolution designating an honorary street sign on Silver Street honoring James Gray, and another resolution to introduce an ordinance authorizing “No Parking” signs to be placed on the 700 block of Silver Street.

A resolution to commence with the demolition of 616 Oak St. also passed unanimously.

In addition to several resolutions, the council also approved a few ordinances, including an ordinance authorizing an intergovernmental agreement for participation in the Mutual Aid Box Alarm System, also known as the “Mabas Master Agreement 2022.”

Two other ordinances related to the Alton tax levy, including one partially abating the tax levy from 2022 and a separate one establishing the tax levy for Fiscal Year 2023 - both passed unanimously.

The council also unanimously approved a few ordinances related to street signage, including one ordinance authorizing elimination of handicapped parking spaces at 830 E. 6th St., another ordinance authorizing elimination of “No Parking” signs on Virden Street, and a third ordinance authorizing an honorary street sign to be placed on Cherry Street honoring Eddie Mae Harrison.

A full recording of the meeting from Riverbender.com is available below:

