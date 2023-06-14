Alton City Council Meeting, June 14, 2023

ALTON - The Alton City Council gave their final approval for several items passed earlier this week by the Committee of the Whole, including pay raises for some city employees, further progress on two solar installation projects in the city, as well as other items that were added by trustees.

A resolution authorizing a 3% pay raise for non-union city employees was passed 6-1, with Alderwoman Carolyn MacAfee casting the sole “no” vote. These raises will remain in effect for the rest of Fiscal Year 2023.

Renovations to the bathrooms at Gordon Moore Park were also approved, including the utilization of “battery operated motion detectors,” at a total cost of $78,391. Berco Construction is set to lead the renovation project.

The council also approved a Ground Lease between the city and Alton Landfill Solar LLC. This allows the development of a solar farm at the Old Alton Landfill to move forward, and Alton Landfill Solar LLC is to lead the development project.

Also approved was a proposal from GRP|WEGMAN to develop and install a solar array at the Alton Public Works Facility located on Emma Kaus Lane. This will be a ground-mounted solar array consisting of 420 total panels, generating 330,365 kilowatt-hours (kWh) at a cost of $1.81 per kWh. The total estimated cost of this project is $598,331, which will be funded by grants that were applied for and awarded prior to the proposal being accepted.

The city council also awarded two bids for three properties set to be demolished, including 2700 and 2615 Salu St., as well as 324 Main St. The bids of $18,996 for 2700 and 2615 Salu St. and $11,832 for 324 Main Street were awarded to GreenTrac LLC.

Also approved under a suspension of the rules were two items set for first reading at tonight’s meeting. The first was for a zoning amendment to allow Offices of Physicians to be permitted as a Special Use in the "R-2" Single-Family Residential District. The second was an ordinance granting a Special Use permit at 1801 State St. for the operation of a dermatology office.

Alderman Charles Brake introduced a resolution granting a Special Event liquor license for alcohol to be sold and served at a Bike Show event being held at Bowl Haven Lanes on Saturday, June 24 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The resolution passed under a suspension of the rules.

Trustees also referred a few items to the Committee of the Whole for their next meeting, including the closure of Belle St. for the Alton Pride Fest later this fall on Friday, September 8.

Also referred to the Committee of the Whole was an intergovernmental agreement with Alton School District #11 calling for an on-site police presence in an effort to improve relationships between students and police and to reduce criminal activity within the school district. The committee will vote on these items and more at their next meeting on Monday, June 26.

A full recording of the June 14 City Council meeting can be watched at the top of this story or on the Riverbender.com Facebook page.

