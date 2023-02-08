ALTON - The Alton City Council passed several resolutions and approved the resignations of two members of the Alton Municipal Band, as well as the appointment of two new Police Chaplains, at their Feb. 8th, 2023 meeting at 6:30 p.m.

The Alton City Council unanimously approved the resignations of both Mike and Linda Ferguson from the Alton Municipal Band after 40 years of service.

“They are retiring, stepping down from this volunteer position after 40 years of service, so we’d like to thank and congratulate Mike and Linda for their service to the Alton Municipal band,” Alton Mayor David Goins said.

They also approved the appointment of two new Alton Police Department Chaplains, Lewis “Ray” Vajda and Harrell “Eddie” West.

“Our Chaplain program is very important to us, they do a variety of things … internally, they’re there for offices and their families for counseling and emotional support,” Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford said. “On the outside in the community, they engage in all kinds of community events with us … tonight, it’s my great honor to welcome and appoint two new police chaplains to our program. Those two great men are Ray Vajda and Eddie West.

“Now that you’re joining us, thank you for joining us and I know you guys are going to do great things with us,” Ford said to the two men shortly before swearing them in.

Both men were sworn in and given new official Police Chaplain badges. Chief Ford also recognized Alton’s first and current Lead Police Chaplain, Marc Lane, who has served with the Alton Police Department since 2011.

The City Council also passed several resolutions, including one to authorize the closure of State Street and W. 3rd Street to facilitate the annual St. Patrick’s Day Pub Crawl, and another authorizing the Alton Police Department to offer certain items of surplus property for sale.

The council also approved a resolution to consider an ordinance vacating a portion of Pear Street, as well as a resolution to commence with demolition proceedings concerning 1826 Main Street.

A resolution authorizing the disbursement of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds for priority projects within the City of Alton, Illinois, was passed with one amendment made by Alderman Nate Keener. The amendment included a new quoted price for a street paving machine, one of the items in the resolution, in the updated amount of $262,665.

A resolution authorizing the Mayor to execute the “Local Funding Agreement PE/ROW” between the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) and the City of Alton for the State-Let Constructions Project was also unanimously approved.

The City Council also approved a request to sell and/or serve alcohol at the St. Mary’s Catholic Church Trivia Night.

