Alton Chiropractor In St. Louis Art Pop-UpST. LOUIS - Dr. Andy Dykeman, a chiropractic physician who practices in East Alton is exhibiting paintings made in collaboration with artist Mark Regester on June 25th, 2022 from 11-6 in St. Louis.

The show entitled, “Old Bones and UFOs” is a garage pop-up show located at the corner of Menard Street and Lami Street in St. Louis, 63104. From 11:00-6:00. Free admission.

Andy played drums in a local pop-punk band, Judge Nothing, and currently practices at Rosewood Chiropractic Clinic in East Alton, Illinois as a chiropractic physician. Mark is a Scotland-born California artist who now resides in St. Louis with his wife, children, and dogs.

“If you like skulls and ufos and ghosts and fire and words and punk rock and spines and brains and plague doctors and outsider art and dark humor then you might like this show” - Mark.

For more information:

https://www.instagram.com/andykemanart/

https://www.instagram.com/mark_regester_art/

