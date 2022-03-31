ALTON - Alton Police Chief Marcos Pulido released today information about arrests on East Broadway.

This is what Chief Pulido reported: "On March 28th, 2022, the Alton Police Department investigated a vehicle burglary that occurred in the 2600 block of Krum Street. During that investigation, a patrol officer was able to follow up on leads related to that case. That officer was able to obtain photographs of a suspect and the vehicle associated with that investigation.

"On March 29th, 2022, at about 2:24 p.m., an Alton Police officer observed the suspect vehicle associated with this case on the parking of Phillips 66, located in the 1600 block of East Broadway. Officers then began coordinating their approach and as they arrived at this parking lot, a person fled on foot. After a foot pursuit, the person was taken into custody a short distance later. Another person who was in the suspect vehicle was also taken into custody."

The investigation continued and today, the details of the case were presented to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office, resulting in the following charges:

Cody M. Huddleston Gibbs, 21, of the 600 block of Anderson Ave., Alton was charged with:

- (2) counts of Burglary

- (2) counts of Unlawful Use of Credit Card

The Honorable Judge Mengarelli set bail at $50,000.

Colin G. Wood, 25, of the 600 block of Anderson Ave., Alton, was charged with Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine. The Honorable Judge Mengarelli set bail at $30,000.

Chief Pulido said Cody Huddleston Gibbs and Colin Wood remain in custody at the Alton Police Department.

