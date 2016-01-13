ALTON - Halle Rounds has made the most of being a cheerleader at Alton High School during her four years and now because of those extra efforts she has obtained a scholarship to cheer at Lindenwood University in Belleville.

Rounds had a signing recently at Alton High School and her family and friends came out and showed their complete support of her next step in life.

The Alton High senior said she made her decision to attend school there because Lindenwood has everything to offer both from the scholarship, but the skills of the team and academics. She plans to pursue a nursing major and Lindenwood works hand in hand with Barnes Jewish, which is another plus, she said.

Rounds said cheering has meant so much to her during her high school career.

“I started in sixth grade,” she said. “It is a way to cope if you have had a hard day at school to be around friends. The people associated with cheerleading make me happy. It is hard work and something I will never forget.”

The AHS senior said she is thankful she will be able to remain close to home to attend college.

“I wanted to be close to my family,” she said. “Originally I didn’t want that, but I did some soul searching and felt it would be best to stay closer to home and not go so far away to college.”

Rounds said her time at Alton High has meant more than she could ever explain.

“The cheerleading program has helped me become a better person,” she said. “I became captain this year. I have valued the coaches and each person on the team.”

Alton High’s teachers have kept her focused and she said today studying comes to her naturally. She wants to continue that academic success in college and make the most of her nursing pursuit, she said.

Rounds said her mother, Dorothy Mosby, and her coach, Asaki Carr, have be inspirations to her.

“Cheerleading is not a cheap sport and I am thankful for my mom coming to my competitions and supporting me,” she said. “Asaki Carr always takes everything into consideration and has always been there for me as a coach and mentor.”

