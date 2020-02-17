Listen to the story

ALTON - Alton’s cheerleaders posted a strong finish in the Southwestern Conference Cheerleading Championship recently at Collinsville, taking third place.

Alton, O’Fallon, Edwardsville, Collinsville, East St. Louis, Belleville East and Belleville West took part. Edwardsville was first place, followed by O’Fallon, then Alton.

Alton seniors Gabe Levi and Lauren Weiner earned a spot on the 2020 Southwestern All-Conference Cheerleading team.