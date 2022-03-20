ALTON – The Marquette Catholic baseball team has called Lloyd Hopkins Field at Gordon Moore Park their home for many years now. They share the field with the Alton River Dragons of the Prospect League.

The field received brand new turf for this season and was granted a ribbon-cutting ceremony before the game. Alton’s Mayor David Goins cut the ribbon alongside River Dragons owner Steve Marso.

Mayor Goins stuck around to watch a little bit of the game between the Alton Redbirds and Marquette Explorers. It was the first time since 2013 that the two teams have meant which only built the anticipation for the night.

There were plenty of fans to cheer on the teams and celebrate the opening ceremonies. Luckily, the Alton-Marquette Catholic baseball game itself also delivered being a back-and-forth contest with the Redbirds narrowly winning by a score of 5-4.

The Marquette Catholic Explorers will use the field up until their final regular-season home game on May 3 when they take on Piasa Southwestern.

The Alton River Dragons play their first game of the season on June 1 against Springfield.

