ALTON - The 18th Annual Miles Davis Festival will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Post Commons, located at 300 Alby St. in Alton, on Saturday, June 3. Jared Hennings of Lewis & Clark will serve as master of ceremony, and the headliner for entertainment will be Porch Cafe, with NGK Band as the opening act.

One of the big highlights of the Miles Davis Festival is to present $500 college scholarships to chosen area students.

"Over the years, the jazz festival has provided an excellent showcase highlighting the area's local jazz talent to the delight of Riverbend jazz enthusiasts, while supporting future musicians on their way to college," Event Organizer Abe Lee Barham said.

Scholarship winners are Marquette's Paige Masterson, Alton High's Aniayah Collins, and Alton High's Victor Humphrey.

Profiles are to come on the scholarship winners.

"We are honored to award the college-bound students with $500 college scholarships at the event," Barham said.

Tickets for the event are $30 per person and may be purchased at the Post Commons or you may contact Barham directly at (618) 799-9157.

