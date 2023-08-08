ALTON - The Alton Branch NAACP announced a leadership change as Leon Smallwood Bey is moving into the president's seat and vice president Rosetta Brown will now move into the first vice president position.

The Alton NAACP branch is one of the oldest, strongest and active organizations around, Brown said.

Mike Holliday Sr. has resigned his position as president due to health reasons.

"The future of this grand organization will stay strong and will continue to move forward," Smallwood and Brown said. "We have a competent and committed Executive Board and also an entire membership who is very dedicated to The mission of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) which is to ensure the political, educational, social, and economic equality of rights of all persons and to eliminate race-based discrimination."

Vision Statement

The vision of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People is to ensure a society in which all individuals have equal rights without discrimination based on race.

Objectives

The following statement of the principal objectives of the Association shall be:

To ensure the political, educational, social, and economic equality of all citizens

To achieve equality of rights and eliminate race prejudice among the citizens of the United States

To remove all barriers of racial discrimination through democratic processes

To seek enactment and enforcement of federal, state, and local laws securing civil rights

To inform the public of the adverse effects of racial discrimination and to seek it’s elimination

To educate persons as to their constitutional rights and to take all lawful action to secure the exercise thereof, and to take any other lawful action in furtherance of these objectives, consistent with the NAACP’s Articles of Incorporation and this Constitution.

The NAACP Alton Branch meetings are every fourth Tuesday at 6 p.m. for Executive Board members and 7 p.m. for General Members at Tango Event Center, 212 E Elm, Alton, IL. A $30 donation is all that is needed to become a regular member.

The Alton Branch of the NAACP is also recruiting youth members up to age 25 to be a part of our Youth Chapter, call President Smallwood Bey with any questions at 618-216-0941.

