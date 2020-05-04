ALTON - The Alton Branch of the NAACP announced Monday the 52nd Annual Freedom Fund Banquet set for May 23, 2020, at Lewis and Clark Community College has been postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It is not yet known whether it will be rescheduled sometime later in the year.

Alton Branch of the NAACP Executive Director Andy Hightower said: "The decision was made not to cancel the banquet because it is our only fundraiser during the year. Perhaps, COVID-19 conditions will permit us to reschedule for later in the year. The funds are necessary to honor our 2020 scholarship commitment to area youth as well as implement all other NAACP-sponsored programs and events."

Hightower said the NAACP Alton branch was excited that Crystal Uhe and Tom Haine, had both agreed to speak at the banquet.

Anyone with questions or concerns should contact Chairperson Maxine Jackson-Caldwell at (618) 795-5786 or Anita Banks at (618) 465-8366.

