(ULSTL) a nonprofit organization providing social services to the Metropolitan St. Louis community since 1918. The St. Louis Urban League was the first affiliate of the National Urban League movement to be awarded a Five-Star Rating which it holds to this day. The Urban League’s mission is “to assist African Americans and others throughout the region in securing economic self-reliance, social equality and civil rights.” Each year, the Urban League serves more than 125,000 residents through programming supporting economic opportunity, educational excellence, community empowerment, civil rights, and advocacy.

Article continues after sponsor message

President McMillan has received hundreds of awards and commendations from various organizations and was recently inducted into the International Civil Rights Walk of Fame as its youngest member. He was also named one of the Ebony Power 100 Most Influential African Americans in the United States. Additionally, he is the recipient of the 2013 International Trumpet Award for Community Service; the Whitney M. Young and the John Mack Leadership Awards from the National Urban League; the Chairman’s Award presented by the St. Louis Minority Supplier Development Council and a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Montford Point Marines.

President McMillan is a member of Boards of Directors of the following companies and organizations: The St. Louis Zoological Commission, Harris Stowe State University, The US Bank Advisory Board, The St. Louis Sports Commission, Heat Up St. Louis, Inc. (Cool Down St. Louis), The St. Louis Community Foundation, The Municipal Opera, the Greater St. Louis Area Council-Boy Scouts of America and the Workforce Investment Board of St. Louis County. He was recently named the 2020 Person of the Year by The St. Louis American Newspaper.

President McMillan is a graduate of Saint Louis University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in African American Studies and a minor in Political Science with an emphasis in Finance. Additionally, McMillan is an Eisenhower Fellow, an American Council of Young Political Leaders Alumnus and member of Eta Boule` Chapter of Sigma Pi Phi Fraternity, Inc., 100 Black Men of Metropolitan St. Louis and St. Alphonsus “Rock” Catholic Church.