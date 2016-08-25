ALTON – The Alton boys soccer Redbirds began their season with a strong performance at Alton High School, clipping Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 2-0.

The win was the first for new head coach Nick Funk and he was pleased with his team’s effort.

“We came out in the very beginning pretty hot and were up 2-0,” Funk said. “I don’t know what happened after that, but we did end up controlling most of the game. It is always great to get a win in the opener, especially against a decent team like Springfield Sacred Heart-Grifffin."

Funk singled out Logan Clark for his efforts on setting up several of the scores with his outside work. C.J. Nasello and Sam Van Voorhis helped the Redbirds get off to a perfect start with goals early in the match and Clark with the assists. The Nasello goal came at 10 minutes and Voorhis goal at 21 minutes in the first half. Alton led in shots with 20 to Sacred Heart-Griffin’s 5.

Edwardsville plays in the Alton Tournament at 4:30 p.m. Friday against Triad. Edwardsville faces Dunlap at 6:30 in the nightcap on Friday.

Funk said there would be some strong competition in the tourney and he said, “We will see what we are made of in the tourney.”

