ALTON - Alton High School is sorry to announce the resignation of Tyler Hamilton as the boys soccer head coach. It was announced that Hamilton was stepping down due to personal reasons.

Alton High School will post the position immediately and begin a search to find his replacement.

"We are very thankful for the time coach Hamilton dedicated to the Redbird boys soccer program and it was great to see the progress being made the last few years under his leadership,” AHS athletic director Chris Kusnerick said.

Hamilton, a former Redbird himself, graduated in 2013.

"It was great having an alumni lead our program, and he did a super job developing relationships with all of our players as well as working their skill level on the soccer field,” Kusnerick said.

He began coaching in the 2020 season after taking over for another AHS grad, Nick Funk. Funk served as coach for four years and had a 36-34-10 record.

Hamilton took over the team in what could be considered a massive rebuild. In his efforts, through three seasons, he had a 12-45 record.

Prior to Alton, Hamilton coached boys and girls soccer at Southwestern High School.

"Coach Hamilton will be missed and this was something we were sorry to see take place, but we wish him and his family nothing, but the best moving forward,” Kusnerick said.

