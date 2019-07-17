Alton Boys and Girls Club Makes Wednesday Field Trips Priority Over Summer
ALTON - Wednesday is a big day over the summer at the Alton Boys and Girls Club with field trips to area educational and fun spots, Executive Director Al Womack said.
“Going on a field trip is a privilege, which our youth members earn by displaying qualities such as respect, honesty, leadership and good character,” Womack said.
The summer program continues now to Aug. 9 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The Annual Great Futures Golf Classic for the Boys and Girls Club is Aug. 9. The After-School Program begins Aug. 26.
For more information, contact the Boys and Girls Club at (618) 462-6249.
