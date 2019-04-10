ALTON - The Alton Boys and Girls Club recently received two community contributions from Chris Stotts of Advanced Wiring Solutions and Hit ’N Run’s Dwight and Theresa Fowler for new wiring and cameras and installation labor. Ten new cameras were donated and 32 channels recorder.

“We are getting a surveillance camera upgrade, plus additional camera upgrades,” said an ecstatic Al Womack, executive director of the Alton Boys and Girls Club. “Dwight and Theresa Fowler are awesome people and stopped by and wanted to help out. They could see all the cameras we had and asked if I would be interested in additional cameras. I was definitely interested in higher quality cameras. He got a hold of Chris and Chris stopped in and got the ball rolling.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Stotts said the camera system installed is designed to work with the existing infrastructures we were able to update it to the new IP cameras as well and it is really cost friendly. He also said he was glad to assist the Boys and Girls Club in these changes and Dwight and Theresa Fowler in these changes.

Dwight Fowler is a constant supporter of community efforts, especially those that involve children.

“I talked to Al Womack of the Boys and Girls Club and saw what he needed at this place,” Dwight said. “We were looking at sponsoring one of the rooms at the Boys and Girls Club and we may eventually do that down the road. We saw what they needed the most and they needed to upgrade the security cameras, so we tried to help with that. We got in touch with Chris Stotts, who does all the cameras for Hit ’N Run and he donated his own labor and I paid for the equipment.”

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

More like this: