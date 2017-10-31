ALTON - The Friends of the 60s/Alton Black Alumni Association (FOS/ABAA) cordially invites the greater Alton community to its third annual Trivia Night on Friday, November 17.

The event will take place in the Alton Knights of Columbus Hall at 402 E. 4th Street. Doors open to the public at 6pm, and the official start time is 7pm. The theme for this year’s scholarship fundraiser is “Christmas in November”.

There will be several opportunities to win prizes. The winning trivia team and the team with the best decorated theme table win cash prizes.

Article continues after sponsor message

Additionally, there will be a silent auction and chances to win prizes in several fun games. Teams can bring their own snacks, and beverages (beer, water and soda) will be provided at no charge. Ticket prices are $20 per person /$160 per table (8 players).

FOS/ABAA is a 501(c)(3) non-profit, charitable organization. Its mission is focused on community involvement and helping to prepare our youth for productive adulthood. FOS/ABAA’s aspiration is to use its national membership network to provide success role models, mentors and life/career coaches for Alton area youth. Providing scholarship support to deserving college-bound students is a major enabler to fulfillment of FOS/ABAA’s mission and vision.

For tickets contact:

? Staci Herron (618) 558-2805

? Jim Killion (314) 275-7750

? Dave Frye (314) 355-6302

More like this: