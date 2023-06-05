Alton, Bethalto, Edwardsville and Hamel Students On Iowa State University Spring Dean’s List
AMES, Iowa – More than 9,800 Iowa State University students have been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the spring semester Dean’s List. Students named to the Dean’s List must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded course work.
Area students on the list are as follows:
Jason Taylor Godi, 4, Mechanical Engineering
Bethalto, IL
Lin Michael Pizzo, 4, Interior Design
Edwardsville, IL
Kurt Jacob Brase, 4, Agricultural Engineering
John Henry Hilker, 4, Aerospace Engineering
Henry Russell Lingafelter, 4, Architecture-Professional Degree
Taryn Leigh Trauernicht, 2, Industrial Engineering
Adam Donald Walters, 4, Software Engineering
Hamel, IL
William Reese Kirk, 4, Mechanical Engineering
