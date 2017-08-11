SPRINGFIELD - Pvt. 1st Class Carlos Jimenez, of Alton, Illinois, was sworn into the Illinois Army National Guard June 29, at the St. Louis Military Entrance Processing Station.

Jimenez enlisted as an 88M, Transportation Specialist, and is assigned to Company M, Recruit Sustainment Program in Shiloh, Illinois.

Upon completion of his initial training Jimenez will be assigned to the 1844th Transportation Company, based in Quincy, Illinois.

Jimenez is a 2012 graduate of Stillman Valley High School in Stillman Valley, Illinois.

After successfully completing his training, Jimenez will take advantage of the Illinois National Guard Grant to attend Southern Illinois University, where he will pursue a degree in criminal justice. The grant pays 100 percent of college tuition while he works as a full-time student and a part-time Soldier. He will also be eligible for the Select Reserve G.I. Bill and federal tuition.

Pvt. Franklin F. Turner III, of Belleville, Illinois, was sworn into the Illinois Army National Guard Aug. 9, at the St. Louis Military Entrance Processing Station.

Turner enlisted as a 91S, Stryker Vehicle Maintainer, and is assigned to Company M, Recruit Sustainment Program in Shiloh, Illinois.

Upon completion of his initial training Turner will be assigned to the 445th Chemical Company, based in Shiloh, Illinois.

Turner is a 2012 graduate of Belleville East High School in Belleville, Illinois, and attends Southwestern Illinois College-Belleville.

After successfully completing his training, Turner will take advantage of the Illinois National Guard Grant, which pays 100 percent of college tuition while he works as a full-time student and a part-time Soldier. He will also be eligible for the Select Reserve G.I. Bill and federal tuition.

Pvt. David Thompson, of Greenville, Illinois, was sworn into the Illinois Army National Guard July 21, at the St. Louis Military Entrance Processing Station.

Thompson enlisted as a 68W, Combat Medic, and is assigned to Company M, Recruit Sustainment Program in Shiloh, Illinois.

Upon completion of his initial training Thompson will be assigned to Company C, 634th Brigade Support Battalion, based in Springfield, Illinois.

Thompson is a senior at Bond County High School in Greenville, Illinois, and will attend basic training after he graduates.

Pvt. Cody Patterson, of Fairview Heights, Illinois, was sworn into the Illinois Army National Guard July 12, at the St. Louis Military Entrance Processing Station.

Patterson enlisted as a 13F, Fire Support Specialist, and is assigned to Company M, Recruit Sustainment Program in Shiloh, Illinois.

Upon completion of his initial training Patterson will be assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 2nd Battalion, 130th Infantry Regiment, based in Marion, Illinois.

Patterson is a 2015 graduate of at Belleville East High School in Belleville, Illinois.

After successfully completing his training, Patterson will take advantage of the Illinois National Guard Grant, which pays 100 percent of college tuition while he works as a full-time student and a part-time Soldier. He will also be eligible for the Select Reserve G.I. Bill and federal tuition.

The Recruiting and Retention Battalion and Company M congratulated the three and welcomed them into the Illinois Army National Guard.

