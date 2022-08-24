ALTON - Alton Band and Orchestra Builders – ABOB is pleased to announce that the 33rd Annual Olde Alton Arts and Craft Fair will be held during the weekend of December 3 & 4, 2022 at Alton High School.

The Fair will be open on Saturday, December 3 from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM and on Sunday, December 4 from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM. Breakfast and Lunch will be available.

Currently, we have Crafters from not just Illinois and Missouri, but also from as far away as Kentucky, Tennessee, and Texas! Crafters must offer products that are at least 51% handmade and include a wide variety of items, many of which are Christmas-themed.

ABOB is still taking applications for crafters for the Fair. Crafters can find the application/contract at www.abob.net, under the Craft and Vendor Fair drop-down tab.

ABOB, originally organized in 1948, has supported the instrumental music program of the Alton Community Unit School District for 74 years, providing music, equipment, and instruments for our elementary, middle, and high school band and orchestra students.

Additional information concerning ABOB can be found on our website at www.abob.net.

For additional information, please contact Dave and Paula Fritz at abobcraftfair@gmail.com or 618/474-6996.

