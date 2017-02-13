ALTON - The Alton Band & Orchestra Builders (ABOB) is once again having its annual Spring Vendor Fair & Pancake Breakfast on Saturday, March 25, 2017 from 8:00 a.m. until noon in the Alton High School cafeteria/commons.   We are seeking crafters and vendors for the Vendor Fair.  The cost for a single booth space is $25; a double is $50, and a triple, $75.  Tables are available to rent for $10 each.  Interested applicants can submit a contract found at the Vendor Fair Info link at www.abob.net.  

All funds raised from the Spring Vendor Fair & Pancake Breakfast go back to our over 830 students in the Alton School District band and orchestra program.  ABOB provides funds for music, instruments, equipment, instrument repair, competitions, and scholarships for the Alton School District band and orchestra students in grades 4 through 12, allowing all kids access to our outstanding music program.   

For more information please contact Jill Mitchell: altonspringfair@gmail.com or call 474-6967.

 

