ALTON - The 14th Annual Alton Band & Orchestra Builders “Music Matters” Dinner & Auction will take place on Saturday, March 11th in the Alton High School Commons. The cost for tickets is $25 per person. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for viewing of all auction items and bidding for Silent Auction Items. Dinner is at 7:00 p.m. followed by the Live Auction scheduled to begin at approximately 8:15 p.m. Performances by the AHS Jazz Band and the Symphonic Orchestra begin at 6:00 p.m.

There are many items available for you to purchase. This includes gift certificates to local restaurants, Cardinal baseball tickets (including a set of 4 in the exclusive “Redbird Club Area”); $300 gift certificates to Halpin Music Co., Ruth’s Chris Steak House and Alton Refrigeration; a hand-made teddy bear from “Ballard’s Bears”; a Yadier “Yadi” Molina matted and framed autographed picture with certificate of authenticity; a one of a kind pencil portrait of St. Louis Cardinal Legends Stan “The Man” Musial, Bob Gibson and “Yadi” Molina; handmade quilts and afghan and much more.

Dinner will be catered by “Tony’s Restaurant” and includes peppered pork tenderloin, grilled chicken breast, sour cream and chive potatoes, seasoned green beans, House Italia salad, and cheesecake for dessert.

Enjoy great music, great food and a great time for only $25.00 per person as you help support the Alton School District’s instrumental music program.

Call Ed Gray at 466-9240 or Laura Plummer at 474-6967 to make your reservations or for additional information.

