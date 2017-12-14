Alton Athletics Association names Athletes of Month
ALTON - The Alton Athletics Association named the following individuals Athletes of the Month.
Alton Middle School Athlete of the Month: Kayliah Newby, with the eighth grade dance team.
Alton High School:
Ryan Kane, a varsity wrestler.
Caroline Goeken, a dance team member.