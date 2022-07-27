Alton Athletic Association To Host 1st Annual 'Redbird Amazing Race' This Weekend

ALTON - From 9 a.m to 12 p.m. on Saturday, July 30th, the Alton Athletic Association will be hosting the 1st annual Redbird Amazing Race.

It costs $100 to make a team of five athletes to participate in the race. Teams will need a driver to get from place to place. The driver can be either a student or parent with a valid driver's license.

Lunch and a T-Shirt will be included in the cost.

Teams will visit 10 locations around town and complete a task at each one. Everything begins and ends at Piasa Motor Fuels Field, the soccer/baseball complex behind Alton High School.

As Amy Lombardi explained it, the event is less of a race ad more of a scavenger hunt. The teams will receive riddles and search for clues that help guide them to the next location where they'll have to complete a task.

They currently have 10 teams participating, but were hoping for a few more. They're already talking about next year's event to be around summertime and are hoping that after this year's publicity the event will grow in size.

After the scavenger hunt, the teams will eat lunch ad have the opportunity to mess around on a 280-foot blow-up obstacle course at the high school. Lombardi said they will probably draw for a winner from the teams who completed their tasks at all 10 locations.

Teams can sign up at this link or the QR code on the flyer above.

