ALTON - The Alton Athletic Association hosted a sold-out Music Trivia Night Saturday, April 2.

The event was quite a production of fun with Craig Lombardi the MC of the evening along with Amy Lombardi (AAA Secretary) who was the DJ of the event. The Trivia also had surprise celebrity guests Trish Gazell of 102.5 KEZK and The Dave Glover Show on KMOX, and Courtney Landrum of The Courtney Show on 106.5 The Arch.

"It was a large crowd of over 400 attendees and the event raised more than $20,000," Lombardi said. "There were some fantastic donated auction items were sold, such as sports tickets, vacations, and lunch with the one and only celebrity radio personality Dave Glover of The Dave Glover Show on KMOX.

"The Alton Athletic Association was almost on the verge of becoming non-existent due to COVID and was kept alive by Alton High School Athletic Director Chris Kusnerick. The Association has been brought back to life with a whole new board. including members Madeline Eades (President) who also donned the Alton redbird costume, Jon Tuetken (Vice President), Amy Lombardi (Secretary), Shelly Cowan (Concessions Coordinator), and Cory Gallivan (Treasurer).

"The association benefits the Alton High School and Middle School athletic teams and helps offset costs for such things as special equipment, camps, and travel expenses. The new board is thrilled with the success of the Music Trivia Night and is looking forward to hosting future events including their upcoming 22nd Annual Golf Tournament at Woodlands Golf Course on June 17."

The Alton Athletic Association is looking for teams and sponsors to make their next event a success as well.

"We would like to give a big Redbird thanks to all of their sponsors whose generosity helped with the success of their Music Trivia event," Lombardi said.

