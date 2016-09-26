ALTON - A unique fund-raising approach, Disco Bingo, is set from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday for the Alton Area Habitat for Humanity.

Doors open at 6 p.m. at the Godfrey Knights of Columbus on Stamper Lane this Friday. Cost is $20 before Friday night and $25 at the door. All proceeds benefit Habitat for Humanity.

Val Harris, a spokesperson for the Alton Area Habitat for Humanity, is a past president of the organization.

“This is the first time we have done disco bingo,” Harris said. “We are really wanting a good turnout. We are in a big fund-raising mode with the new construction we did and we also renovated a home.”

“I think if people have a home, they don’t have to worry about shelter and they don’t have to worry about heat, cooling and all the basic needs that many take for granted,” Harris said. “A lot of the families we have placed have children. To provide a home for a child is really important and is often life changing for people.”

Habitat for Humanity doesn’t just give the house away but there are 350-400 hours of “sweat equity” per family in building the house. “It is not a giveaway,” Harris said.

The concept that grew into Habitat for Humanity International was born at Koinonia Farm, a small, interracial, Christian community outside of Americus, Georgia. Koinonia Farm was founded in 1942 by farmer and biblical scholar, Clarence Jordan.

At Koinonia, Jordan and Fuller developed the concept of “partnership housing.” The concept centered on those in need of adequate shelter working side by side with volunteers to build simple, decent houses.

There will be a 50/50 and over $1,000 in cash prizes on Friday night during the disco bingo. Anyone wanting to purchase tickets should call (812) 228-8833.

