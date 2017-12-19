ALTON - Alton’s boys basketball team enters the 7:30 p.m. Tuesday battle at home against Belleville with six wins overall and only one loss; the Lancers meanwhile, are 4-4 overall.

Belleville East beat O’Fallon 72-68 Friday night, while Alton outlasted Collinsville 81-75 in overtime at home. Redbird head coach Eric Smith earned his 100th career win in the game.

Coach Smith was extremely satisfied to get the win. He wasn’t overly concerned about win No. 100, although he said it was nice to get text messages and phone calls from former players about the accomplishment.

“I am more concerned about winning the regional and sectional and having a chance for success,” he said. “The enjoyment I received was getting the text messages and phone calls from players, that makes it more meaningful.”

Kevin Caldwell has transitioned from the gridiron to the hardwoods in stellar fashion, scoring 26 points against Collinsville.

Coach Smith said Caldwell is indeed a great athlete and on the basketball court he does everything, from score, rebound, play solid defense and is extremely unselfish. “He helps us be successful,” Coach Smith said of Caldwell. “He guarded all five positions on the floor and he is a big key for us.”

Ray Sean Taylor poured in 31 points to lead Collinsville on Friday night; Braden Lamp had 16 points. Malik Smith was next behind Caldwell in Redbird scoring with 21 points. Donovan Clay and Josh Rivers chipped in 17 and 14 points respectively.

