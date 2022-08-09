ALTON - Alton High School Athletic Director Chris Kusnerick, M.S. CAA, has announced the pairings for the Alton Redbird Boys Soccer Tournament in later August.

Kusnerick said the tournament will be played on the new Public School Stadium turf and he is excited to get the fall sports seasons underway.

Alton Redbird Boys Soccer Tournament

Schedule

Thursday, August 25, 2022

Public School Stadium in Alton

4:30 p.m. - Jerseyville vs Beardstown

6:30 p.m. - Alton vs Gateway STEM

Saturday, August 27, 2022

Public School Stadium in Alton

10:00 a.m. - Jerseyville vs Alton

12:00 p.m. - Beardstown vs Gateway STEM

3:00 p.m. - Gateway STEM vs. Jerseyville

5:00 p.m. - Alton vs Beardstown

