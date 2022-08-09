Alton Announces Redbird Boys Soccer Tournament Pairings
ALTON - Alton High School Athletic Director Chris Kusnerick, M.S. CAA, has announced the pairings for the Alton Redbird Boys Soccer Tournament in later August.
Kusnerick said the tournament will be played on the new Public School Stadium turf and he is excited to get the fall sports seasons underway.
Alton Redbird Boys Soccer Tournament
Schedule
Thursday, August 25, 2022
Public School Stadium in Alton
4:30 p.m. - Jerseyville vs Beardstown
6:30 p.m. - Alton vs Gateway STEM
Saturday, August 27, 2022
Public School Stadium in Alton
10:00 a.m. - Jerseyville vs Alton
12:00 p.m. - Beardstown vs Gateway STEM
3:00 p.m. - Gateway STEM vs. Jerseyville
5:00 p.m. - Alton vs Beardstown
