ALTON - Alton High School Athletic Director Chris Kusnerick, M.S. CAA, has announced the pairings for the Alton Redbird Boys Soccer Tournament in later August.

Kusnerick said the tournament will be played on the new Public School Stadium turf and he is excited to get the fall sports seasons underway.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Alton Redbird Boys Soccer Tournament

Schedule

Thursday, August 25, 2022

Public School Stadium in Alton

4:30 p.m. - Jerseyville vs Beardstown

Article continues after sponsor message

6:30 p.m. - Alton vs Gateway STEM

Saturday, August 27, 2022

Public School Stadium in Alton

10:00 a.m. - Jerseyville vs Alton

12:00 p.m. - Beardstown vs Gateway STEM

3:00 p.m. - Gateway STEM vs. Jerseyville

5:00 p.m. - Alton vs Beardstown

More like this:

Play It Again Sports Scoreboard - Monday, March 17, and Sunday, March 16, 2025
Mar 18, 2025
MVCHA Second-Round Playoff Schedule
Feb 15, 2025
Alton Girls Basketball Set To Begin Playoff Journey A Day Early
Feb 16, 2025
Bibb and Returning Catcher Melton Added to 2025 Roster
Mar 25, 2025
Staunton Bulldogs Capture First Regional Championship Since 2009
Feb 28, 2025

 