ALTON - The Alton and Godfrey Parks and Recreation Departments are hosting their third annual Valentine's Day themed Daddy Daughter Dance at 6 p.m. on Saturday, February 10, at Bluff City Grill located at 424 East Broadway in Alton.

From 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. the departments are inviting fathers and daughters to dress their best and hit the dance floor for an evening filled with music, appetizers, arts and crafts, a photo booth and much more.

Girls ages three to 12 and their fathers, brother, grandfather or uncle who ever their adult male-figure might be, can register for $30 a couple. There is an additional $10 fee for additional daughters.

Families can register online at www.cityofalton.com, www.godfreyil.org by Sunday, February 4, or by submitting a registration form to 2 Emma Kaus Lane in Alton or 6180 Godfrey Road in Godfrey by Friday, February 2.

For more information call 618-466-1483 or 618-463-3580.

