ALTON - The Alton Amphitheater Commission voted unanimously on Monday, August 3, 2020, to cancel all remaining events for the remainder of the Liberty Bank Amphitheater 2020 season. The information was released to the public on Thursday afternoon.

Alton Amphitheater Commission members are Karen Baker Brncic, Michelle Brooks, Dan Herkert, Jay Hollinger and Robert Stephan.

With respect to the Alton Expo, the State of Illinois is not inspecting rides which must be done before every carnival. Additionally, the Madison County Health Department is not issuing temporary food permits except in limited situations, which would also make the annual Alton Food Truck Festival and Jazz and Wine Festival impractical, Amphitheater Chairman Robert Stephan explained.

“In many ways these decisions have been made for us by regulatory authorities, whether it’s the Department of Labor inspecting amusement rides or the Health Department not currently issuing food permits, which are what most food vendors at these events need before we will allow them to operate,” said Stephan.“Regardless of these restrictions, with cases in the region where they are it is simply not a good idea to host events that could draw thousands, or even hundreds, of people.

"We have consulted with the Madison County Health Department and are in agreement with them that any event with the potential for a large crowd is not safe until numbers go down,” added Stephan.

“The Alton Amphitheater Commission strongly encourages all individuals and businesses to strictly abide by the CDC guidelines for COVID-19 prevention, including mask wearing, proper sanitization procedures, and social distancing so that we can defeat this virus and return to our normal activities. As a Commission, we will take into consideration the actions of individuals and businesses as they pertain to CDC guidelines when making decisions about vendors for the 2021 season,” said Commissioner Dan Herkert.

“As a community we are proud of the events at the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater and know so many people look forward to them each year. As we all do our part to get case numbers down, we look forward to welcoming people back to the Amphitheater in 2021,” said Matt Waters, Liberty Bank President.

