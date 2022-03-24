ALTON - The Alton Amphitheater Commission is currently accepting applications from vendors interested in participating in Commission organized events at Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater during the 2022 season.

“As we prepare for an exciting season at Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater, the Amphitheater Commission is committed to providing the opportunity for a wide-variety of vendors to introduce their products to the thousands of guests who attend events on our beautiful riverfront,” said Commission Chair Dan Herkert.

Vendor applications for regular, yearly events such as Fireworks On The Mississippi, concerts, and the Alton Jazz & Wine Festival are accepted on a continuing basis and will be considered by the Amphitheater Commission as they are received. If approved, vendors will be notified promptly of their participation in scheduled events.

Vendors wishing to participate in the 2022 Alton Expo in September must submit a separate application. For planning and marketing purposes, vendor applications for the 2022 Alton Expo are due no later than noon on Monday, July 18, 2022. No applications for Expo vendors will be accepted or considered by the Amphitheater Commission after this deadline.

Both forms can be found at www.cityofaltonil.com/forms-applications/ with printable and eSign options.

“2022 is going to be a great year at Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater,” said Amphitheater Commissioner Jordan Atkins. “A diverse group of vendors will only enhance the entertainment experience for the many guests who attend events on our riverfront, and we look forward to providing our community and region with a first-rate entertainment experience this summer.”

“We are encouraging vendors to submit their applications as early as possible so that they might be included in announcements and potential marketing for our various events,” continued Herkert. “We look forward to reviewing and considering a host of vendor applications as we prepare to announce our schedule in the coming weeks.”

Completed vendor applications or requests for more information should be directed to Deputy Park & Rec Director Lyndsey Younger at lyounger@cityofaltonil.com or (618)463-3580.

To learn more about Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater, visit www.LibertyBankAmphitheater.com.

