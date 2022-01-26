ALTON - With the previous naming rights agreement expiring at the close of 2021, the Alton Amphitheater Commission has voted to release a Request For Proposals seeking a naming rights sponsor for the venue beginning with the 2022 season.

The Alton Riverfront Amphitheater is a 4000-seat multi-purpose entertainment venue located next to the Mississippi River in Riverfront Park in historic Alton, Illinois. It is owned and maintained by the City of Alton, Illinois and is governed and managed by the Alton Amphitheater Commission. The venue sits conveniently next to U.S. Route 67 and adjacent to the Clark Bridge. The Illinois Department of Transportation estimates that over 19,000 vehicles pass by the Amphitheater each day on US 67 and 27,000 vehicles cross the Clark Bridge daily. The magnificent Alton Marina and Argosy Casino provide perfect bookends for the venue. Alton, Illinois and the Alton Riverfront Amphitheater are also located in the heart of the St. Louis media market.

Since 2014, the Alton Riverfront Amphitheater has hosted Grammy award winning and nationally recognized musical acts, music and food festivals, and non-profit fundraisers that have brought more than 200,000 visitors to Alton’s riverfront.

Currently, the Alton Amphitheater Commission organizes the following festivals each year: five-six Summer Socials (Fridays in June, July, August), Fireworks on the Mississippi (July 3rd), Alton Food Truck Festival (late August), Alton Wine & Jazz Festival (September), and the Alton Expo (5-day event in mid-September). The Commission augments these festivals with musical performances by nationally known acts such as The Beach Boys, Nelly, Kenny Rogers, Steve Miller Band, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Better Than Ezra, and Dwight Yokum.

Previous events at the Alton Amphitheater sponsored by charities and other groups include, but are not limited to, the Tour De Cure (American Diabetes Association), Relay For Life (American Cancer Society), Feed The Need (Senior Services Plus), and the Domestic Violence Walk (Alton Police Department).

Interested parties may download the Request For Proposals from the City of Alton’s website at https://www.cityofaltonil.com/altonamprfp/

The deadline for submission of proposals is 3pm Friday, February 18, 2022 and the Commission will review and take potential action on proposals at its regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, February 21, 2022.

Questions or requests for more information should be directed to Alton Amphitheater Commission Chair Dan Herkert at dherkert@cityofaltonil.com.

