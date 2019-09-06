ALTON - The Alton Amphitheater Commission is exited to announce the 2019 Alton Expo Celebrity Dunking Booth which will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at the Alton Expo at Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater.

The cost will be $5.00 for 3 chances to dunk one of the “local celebrities.” All proceeds from the 2019 Alton Expo Celebrity Dunking Booth will be donated to a charity chosen by each celebrity group listed below:

2019 Alton Expo Celebrity Dunking Booth Schedule

1:00pm – 2:30pm Alton Boys & Girls Club benefiting the Alton Boys & Girls Club

Boys & Girls Club Executive Director Al Womack

2:30pm – 4:00pm Alton Fire Department benefiting Backstoppers

Retiring Fire Chief Bernie Sebold, New Fire Chief JesseJemison

4:00pm – 5:30pm Alton Police Department benefiting the Alton Police K-9 Program

Police Chief Jason “Jake” Simmons, Deputy Police Chief Marcos Pulido, & Sgt. Emily Hejna

5:30pm – 7:00pm Alton Mayor’s Office benefiting the Oasis Women’s Center

Mayor Brant Walker, Public Works Director Bobby Barnhart, Human Resources Director Amanda Scoggins

7:00pm – 8:30pm Alderwoman Tammy Smith benefiting “A Precious Organization”

Alderwoman Tammy Smith (4th Ward), Precious Lee, & Rodney Smith

“This is a fun addition to the 2019 Alton Expo that should produce many laughs.” said Alton Amphitheater Commission Chairman Robert Stephan. “We hope folks will come out to support these great local causes through this entertaining activity during the 2019 Alton Expo.”

Wednesday, September 11 is Cardinals Night at the Expo with Cardinals Alumni Ken Oberkfell and Bernard Gilkey appearing from 6-8pm. Fredbird has now been added to the lineup. "Wednesday is already family discount night with one ticket rides and drink discounts. You can come meet a World Series Champion and now with Fredbird added to the lineup, it will be a great night for kids and families alike."

The 2019 Alton Expo will run from Wednesday, September 11, 2019 through Sunday, September 15, 2019. Each evening will feature live music from The Wherehouse Project, Flip The Frog, Soulshine Groove, Mondin Band, The Dirty Muggs, Platinum Rock Legends, and Borderline. Food vendors on-site include Morales Tacos, Pig On A Wing, and Sugarfire BBQ. For more information and a list of activities at the 2019 Alton Expo, visit www.libertybankamphitheater.com.

