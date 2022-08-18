Alton Amphitheater Commission Announces Food Truck Lineup/Entertainment
ALTON - The successful Alton Food Truck Festival sponsored by Sauce Magazine will return to Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater from 4 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, August 27. This year’s festival will feature twenty different food trucks offering a wide variety of enticing food options and musical entertainment by fan-favorite Groove Thang.
Food trucks participating in the 2022 Alton Food Truck Festival are:
Cajun Seduction
Cheese Shack
CinnaCrush
Destination Desserts
Doughboys
Farmtruk
Fire & Ice
G Burrito
Jaaise Grubb
Pig On A Wing
Scoops & More
Spud Shack
Street Cheff
Sugarfire
The Sweet Divine
The Sweet Side
TreauX’s Cajun BBQ
Tuk Tuk Thai
Wok and Roll
Zacchi
“This year’s Alton Food Truck Festival is shaping up to be the best one yet,” said Dan Herkert, Amphitheater Commission Chair. “This is one of the most popular events each season at Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater, and we expect another great crowd this year.”
“We can’t wait to see a large crowd enjoying great food and music on our beautiful riverfront at this fantastic event,” said Michelle Brooks, Amphitheater Commission Vice Chair. “The crowds are always large, so we encourage folks to arrive early, pick out their favorite trucks, and spend the afternoon relaxing among friends.”
A wide variety of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase and admission to the Alton Food Truck Festival is free.
Additional events planned for Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater include returning favorites such as the Alton Jazz and Wine Festival and the Alton Expo.
To learn more about Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater and to see a complete schedule of events, visit www.LibertyBankAmphitheater.com.
