ALTON – The Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater will host its first annual Bikes & BBQ Festival on June 24, 2017 from 1pm-6pm. The event is presented by FM News Talk 97.1 and Sauce Magazine. Radio host Dave Glover will be on hand with dozens of motorcycles on display including exotic and custom bikes. The event will feature American classic motorcycles such as Harley-Davidson and Indian as well as imports like BMW, Honda and Triumph.

“Many of the region’s best BBQ vendors will be on hand including Pappy’s Smokehouse, Boggarts, Southtown Pub and Capitalist Pig” said Robert Stephan, Amphitheater Commission Chairman. “We are pleased to be able to add another event to the Amphitheater calendar that will bring people from throughout the region to Alton” said Alton Mayor Brant Walker. Live music will play throughout from local rockers Joe Dirt and the Dirty Boyz Band.

Local BBQ vendors who are interested in participating should contact Amy Hyde at Sauce Magazine at 314.772.8004 ext 102 or ahyde@saucemagazine.com.

Admission is free. Children under 18 must be accompanied by a responsible adult. VIP tickets include two beverage tickets and reserved parking for $25 and are available through http://www.libertybankamphitheater.com/, Metrotix, Argosy Casino, The Alton Regional Convention & Visitors Bureau, The Fox Theatre (St. Louis, MO), or charge by phone at 314-534- 1111. All shows rain or shine. No refunds or exchanges.

Support for the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater comes from Liberty Bank, the City of Alton, Simmons Hanley Conroy, Coors Light-Fritz Distributing, Argosy Casino, Clark Properties Alton Center Business Park, Dr. Pepper 7UP, CNB Bank and Trust, American Family Insurance Gerard Fischer, Allied Waste, Illinois American Water, Roberts Ford, Nautilus Fitness Center, Coleman Country Campers, St. Peter’s Hardware, The Telegraph, Atlantis Pools, Grandpa Gang, Landmark Realty Matt Horn, Quality Pontiac, BJC Healthcare, 1st MidAmerica, Dave Mungenast, WBGZ- 1570AM/94.3FM, The Bank of Edwardsville, Arrow Signs and Outdoor Advertising, Ardent Mills, Phillips 66, OSF Saint Anthony’s and Ameren Illinois.

About the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater The Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater is a 4,000 capacity venue located on the banks of the Mississippi River in Alton, IL’s Riverfront Park. It is owned by The City of Alton, administered by the Alton Amphitheater Commission, operated by the Alton Convention and Visitors Bureau and maintained by the Parks and Recreation Department. Visit http://www.libertybankamphitheater.com/ for full details.

