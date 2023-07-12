Alton City Council Meeting, July 12, 2023

ALTON - After 26 years of serving on the Alton City Council, Fifth Ward Alderman Charles Brake officially resigned before a new alderman, John Meehan, was appointed in his place at the July 12 City Council meeting.

Brake said he has been “honored to serve as the fifth ward alderman since 1997,” but submitted his resignation due to “health circumstances” that are beyond his control.

Alton traditionally allows resigning aldermen to suggest their replacement to serve the remainder of their term; Brake recommended Meehan, who he said he’s known for many years and knows will “do an exceptional job for the citizens of the Fifth Ward and for the City of Alton.”

Between rounds of applause and standing ovations, Brake made a few comments about his time on the council over the years.

“It’s been a 26-year trip I’ve been in this chair, and it’s been 99.9% good because I’ve been associated with the people,” Brake said. “I thank all of you for the help you’ve been, thank you.

“It’s been a pleasure - there’s been some lumps, but there’s lumps even in good cookies.”

Mayor Goins presented Brake with a plaque commemorating his many years of service to the city.

“In recognition of your 26 years of service, continued efforts, and leadership, the City of Alton thanks you,” Mayor Goins said. “You have truly made our community a better place.”

Brake said later in the meeting: “I’ve learned a lot, I’ve tried to teach a lot, and we’ve got a lot done over the 26 years that I’ve been here.”

At Brake’s request, the council then voted to accept his resignation. Alderwoman Carolyn MacAfee, Raymond Strebel, and Rosetta Brown cast their votes in support “with regret,” while Alderwoman Stephanie Elliott cast the sole “no” vote, as they were hesitant to see their fellow alderman go.

A full recording of Brake’s resignation, Meehan’s swearing-in, and the rest of the City Council meeting on July 12, can be watched at the top of this story or on Riverbender.com/video.

