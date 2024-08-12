City of Alton - Committee of the Whole Meeting





ALTON - After some discussion and a few changes, the Alton Committee of the Whole on Monday approved an updated and expanded version of the decorative holiday lighting schedule for the Clark Bridge.

The new bridge lighting schedule, which now faces City Council approval, is as follows: Martin Luther King Jr.’s Birthday (Jan. 15): Red/white/blue

President’s Day (third Monday of February): Red/white/blue

Memorial Day Weekend (following last Monday of May): Red/white/blue

Flag Day (June 14): Red/white/blue

Juneteenth (June 19): Yellow/green/red

July 4: Red/white/blue

Labor Day (first Monday of September): Red/white/blue

Columbus Day/Indigenous Peoples’ Day (second Monday in October): Red/white/blue

Veteran's Day (Nov. 11): Red/white/blue

Thanksgiving Day (fourth Thursday in November): Orange/yellow/green

Christmas Day (Dec. 25): Red/green

Alton High School Graduation: Red

Alton High School Homecoming: Red

Marquette High School Graduation: Blue

Marquette High School Homecoming: Blue

The list was slightly trimmed down from the proposed schedule previously reported on Riverbender.com after an amendment by Alderman John Meehan.

Meehan asked to exclude any dates not recognized as national holidays - this eliminated Valentine’s Day, St. Patrick’s Day, July 3, Cancer Awareness Day, and Halloween, and shortened the previously proposed “Christmas Season” from Dec. 6 to Jan. 6 to now only include Christmas Day on Dec. 25.

Meehan later clarified the new schedule would still include the dates for homecoming and graduation at both Alton High School and Marquette Catholic High School.

The committee then voted unanimously to approve the amended bridge lighting schedule, which now goes to the City Council. Alderman Raymond Strebel was absent from this week’s committee meeting.

All City Council meetings can be watched live or on demand on the Riverbender.com Facebook page or on Riverbender.com/video. A full recording of the Aug. 12, 2024 Committee of the Whole meeting is available at the top of this story, on the Riverbender.com Facebook page, or on Riverbender.com/video.