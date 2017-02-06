GRANITE CITY - The Alton Redbirds pushed three qualifiers from the Granite City Regional to Saturday’s Normal Sectional.

The three sectional qualifiers were: KeOntay Holmes, second at 182 pounds. The Redbirds’ Garrett Sims was second place at 113 pounds and Keyondrick Russell third at 195.

The top three finishers in each of the 14 weight divisions advance from regional to sectional tournament.

“The final round was a little disappointing,” Alton head wrestling coach Eric Roberson said. “We had a pretty, good start at the day. We had some matches where we made some mistakes. We have to make sure we finish the matches. The kids have been competitive; we just have to be finishers.”

Complete first- and third-place match results are listed below.

CLASS 3A GRANITE CITY REGIONAL

TEAM STANDINGS: Edwardsville, 195.5; O'Fallon, 142; Granite City, 119.5; Collinsville, 113; Alton, 96; Quincy, 83; Belleville West, 63; Belleville East, 23.5

CHAMPIONSHIP AND THIRD-PLACE BOUTS

106: Luke Odom (Edwardsville) defeated Jalen May (Collinsville) by technical fall, 17-2 (championship bout); Blake Peter (Quincy) defeated Chris Santiago (Granite City 10-0 (third-place bout)

113: Noah Surtin (Edwardsville) defeated Garrett Sims (Alton) by technical fall 19-2 (championship bout)

120: Alek Ziegler (O'Fallon) defeated Josh Harsh (Granite City) 8-1 (championship bout)

126: Dylan Wright (Edwardsville) defeated Hunter Hobbs (Alton) 8-6 (OT – third-place bout)

132: Ben Schlueter (Edwardsville) defeated Matthew Peters (Quincy) 9-2 (third-place bout

138: Joe Griffin (Edwardsville) defeated Jalen Jones (O'Fallon) 7-2 (third-place bout)

145: Rafael Roman (Edwardsville) defeated Garrett Bass (Belleville West) 2-0 (championship bout); John Hirsch (Granite City) pinned Courteney Wilson (Alton) 4:11 (third-place bout)

152: Baylor Montgomery (Edwardsville) defeated Hunter Yohn (Quincy) 7-2 (championshp bout)

160: Jack Bond (O'Fallon) defeated Guy Brown (Edwardsville) 5-4 (championship bout); Cordelle Mackin (Granite City) defeated Nolan Wosczcynski (Alton) 8-6 (third-place bout)

170: Markell DeBerry (Edwardsville) defeated Reide Wilson (Granite City) 7-2 (championship bout)

182: Mason Hewitt (O'Fallon) defeated KeOntay Holmes (Alton) 3-2 (championship bout); Chase Nelson (Granite City) defeated Connor Mikulait (Edwardsville) by disqualification (third-place bout)

195: Kyle Thompson (Granite City) defeated Kobey Bosworth (O'Fallon) 4-3 (championship bout); Keyondrick Russell (Alton) pinned Sam Martin (Edwardsville) 1:13 (third-place bout)

220: Josh Anderson (Edwardsville) pinned Grady Womack (Alton) 2:43 (third-place bout)

285: Korinthian Nabors (Granite City) pinned Matthew Dade (Quincy) 5:08 (championshp bout); Mason Baker (O'Fallon) defeated Ryan Kane (Alton) 3-2.

