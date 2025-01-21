City of Alton - Committee of the Whole Meeting

ALTON – Four streets in Alton are one step closer to getting much-needed improvements after Committee of the Whole members approved a related resolution on Tuesday.

Aldermen unanimously approved a resolution to apply for federal funds to make improvements to the following Alton streets:

Milton Road from Edgewood Avenue to Hillcrest Avenue (0.32 miles) Belle Street from Rozier Street to 20th Street (0.9 miles) Fosterburg Road from IL Route 140/111 to Alton Commerce Parkway (0.5 miles) Brown Street Sidewalk from Vernie Avenue to Rock Springs Drive (0.19 miles)

Under the resolution, the city would allocate $27,000 worth of Motor Fuel Tax (MFT) funds to cover the cost of application fees to the East West Gateway Council of Governments. The city is applying for federal funding for each of the four projects.

This fee amount represents 0.5% of the federal funding requested, which would total $5.4 million. If the projects are not awarded, the city will be refunded for the $27,000 in application fees.

At Tuesday’s meeting, Alderwoman Carolyn MacAfee asked Public Works Director Mike Parsons if Belle Street, which is in her ward, would be completely repaved or only have its potholes filled in. Parsons replied the street would be completely repaved, but only the 0.9 mile section described in the resolution; the next section of Belle Street would have to wait until the next round of budgeting for MFT funds.

With unanimous approval from the committee, the resolution now goes to the Alton City Council for final consideration and approval.

A full recording of the Jan. 21, 2025 Alton Committee of the Whole meeting is available at the top of this story or on Riverbender.com/video.

