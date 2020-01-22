BELLEVILLE - The Alton Redbirds boy’s basketball team clashed with the Champaign Central Maroons Tuesday night in the Chick-fil-A Classic at Belleville East. The Redbirds beat Champaign Central 59-56.

"I think Cameron Schultze has some confidence, he looked good. He stepped up and took some shots. You have to give that kid some credit he came off the bench with his head on right and knocked some shots down," Coach Dana Morgan said.

Alton was led by Cameron Schultze with 19 points and Moory Woods with 16 points. Champaign Central was led by Khailieo Terry with 21 points.

Champaign Central jumped out to a 14-12 lead after one quarter over Alton. Alton went up 27-26 at halftime. In the third quarter, Alton held a 46-45 lead going into the fourth quarter. Alton held the lead in the fourth quarter to win and will advance in the tournament.

"Moory Woods is a gamer, he plays hard and I think he played really good tonight," Morgan said.

Alton's Cameron Schultze came off the bench and was 5-7 behind the 3-point line.

Alton (10-9) will move into the semifinals on Friday at 6 p.m. and will play unbeaten Collinsville (19-0).

