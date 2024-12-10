ALTON - A roadway improvement project coming to Milton Road in Alton got an $11,308 boost in funding this week, adding to a grand total of over $1 million allocated as the project enters its first phase.

Aldermen meeting as a Committee of the Whole on Monday unanimously approved a supplement to their standing agreement with Sheppard, Morgan and Schwaab, Inc. (SMS) for Phase 1 of the Milton Road Improvement Project.

According to the resolution, two land parcels of right-of-way (publicly accessible roads/paths on private property) belonging to the same property owner were discovered after the project was designed. The developer would need to acquire both parcels, but the original agreement didn’t have any provisions in place for right-of-way acquisition.

To cover the cost of acquiring both parcels - including record research, title work, appraisals and more - the city and SMS have agreed to add $11,308 to the original agreement for the firm’s engineering services on the project.

As previously reported on Riverbender.com, Phase 1 will see “pavement patching, pavement milling, hot-mix asphalt resurfacing, sidewalk curb, ramps” and other improvements made along a 0.32 mile section of Milton Road from Worden Avenue to Edgewood Avenue.

Earlier this fall, the City Council allocated over $1 million towards improvements to Milton Road through a series of agreements related to the project. For more details on those agreements and their estimated costs, see this related story on Riverbender.com.

Following the committee’s unanimous approval, the item now goes to the City Council for consideration and approval on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024. Follow the discussion and vote on this and other items live on Riverbender.com/video or the Riverbender.com Facebook page.



