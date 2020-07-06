ALTON - Round the bases during Alton’s All-Star Restaurant Week by dining in or carrying out some delicious summer dishes served up by 19 locally owned and operated area restaurants. All-Star Restaurant Week begins Friday, July 10 and runs through Sunday, July 19.

As area restaurants emerge from a very rough and bumpy road created by the COVID-19 health crisis and subsequent state stay at home orders, Restaurant Week gives area diners the opportunity to support local restaurants. Nineteen restaurants have hit it out of the park with mouthwatering specials that include creamy pastas, woodfired pizzas, tender pork steaks, crispy chicken, sweet strawberry desserts and much more. Diners can expect fixed price meals with lunch set at $15 and dinners for $30 or in some cases two can dine for $30. To find out which restaurants are offering dine in and carry out service or to see specific menus go to www.AltonRestaurantWeek.com.

Participating restaurants include: Bakers & Hale, Bluff City Grill, Brown Bag Bistro, Old Bakery Beer Company, Carver’s Southern Style BBQ, Castelli’s at 255, Decaro’s, Alton Wood River Sportsmen’s Club, Joe’s Pizza & Pasta in Brighton, Joe’s Pizza & Pasta in Godfrey, Grafton Winery & Brewhaus, Great Rivers Tap & Grill, The Winery at Aeries Resort, Airliner Bar & Grill, Johnson’s Corner, My Just Desserts, Roper’s Regal Beagle, State Street Market, and Tony’s Steakhouse and Bar.

With great deals and great menus, All-Star Restaurant Week presents an opportunity for locals and visitors throughout the region to try a new restaurant or visit one of their favorites. These restaurants need as much support as possible after being rocked with closures and reduced occupancy limits. Bring a large appetite and be prepared to enjoy great meals.

The Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau will also be offering a free commemorative, souvenir Restaurant Week glass for anyone who stops by the Alton Visitor Center, 200 Piasa St., with a receipt from one of the participating restaurants while supplies last. The All-Star Restaurant Week glass celebrates baseball season with the St. Louis Cardinals logo. Glasses are available during Restaurant Week and while supplies last. A “no contact pickup option” will be implemented at the Alton Visitor Center which remains closed to the public. Please watch for directional signage.

All-Star Restaurant Week has been made possible with the help of the following sponsors: Donnewald Distributing Co., Alton Memorial Hospital, Liberty Bank, OSF Saint Anthony’s Healthcare, CNB Bank & Trust, and Argosy Casino Alton.

For more information or to view menus offered by the participating restaurants, go to www.AltonRestaurantWeek.com or call the Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau at 1-800-258-6645.

