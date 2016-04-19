COLLINSVILLE – Alton Little Theater (ALT) captured top honors on Friday, April 15, at the Gateway Convention Center for its production of “Miracle on South Division Street.”

Gail Drillinger was honored at the Theater Mask Awards in Collinsville with best actress. Best Direction, Best Small Ensemble of the season was given to Lee Cox and ALT for the holiday-themed show written by Tom Dudzick.

ALT President, Kevin Frakes, was on hand to congratulate the cast and said, "ALT has gone through some big changes and challenges the past six months, but it really feels like we're a family again."

The theater group received 11 nominations and four wins for three of last year's productions. 2016 will produce four comedies and one drama in the St. Louis-based competition that is an off-shoot of Arts for Life's Best Performance Awards.

