ALTON - Alton Little Theater will adhere to the State's new mandated guidelines for the temporary closure of designated businesses (like Theatres) and will cease all rehearsals/ production as of November 18th, with plans in place to resume production efforts in January (if legally allowed) and will then postpone the debut of SISTER ACT until January 22nd through 31st. Lee Cox, Executive Director, indicates that the entire 87th Season will be "moved forward" into previously targeted "slots' and will be produced in the pre-planned order. Details of these shifting dates will be fully outlined on the ALT Website: http://www.altonlittletheater.org and in a mailing to all Season Ticket holders. SISTER ACT was proving to be an extremely popular choice for Theater-Lovers and Tickets were selling rapidly even through November 16th --ALL TICKET PURCHASES WILL BE HONORED and ALT's WinTix Ticketing System, automatically moves purchases into their identical show choice ( i.e. First Friday, etc.) into the next dates for the show. The talented cast of twenty-four will continue to work individually and on zoom to hone their skills until rehearsals can begin again. Disappointment is present of course, but the health and safety of performers, production staff, and audience-members is the first priority. Article continues after sponsor message ALT will also be moving "Seasons of Love" -(Gourmet Dinner and Small Fundraising Gala) from December 13th to February 14th -- yes a Valentine Dinner & Entertainment Full of " extra Love!" Tickets for all ALT's productions are still on sale online and through the box office; a reduced crew of Production Staff will remain on-site for several hours each day (excluding the Thanksgiving long weekend November 25th through 29th. Additional questions will be answered through 618-462-3205. The Board of Directors at ALT under the direction of Lief Anderson anticipated and planned for this "shift" in scheduling, having closely monitored the rising COVID-related health concerns in the Riverbend region. The theater has worked long and hard to formulate a good relationship with Civic leaders, local police departments, and business owners. And Lee Cox, Executive Director, and Kevin Frakes, Artistic Director will continue to work with local leaders in rebuilding all Arts & Theater programming, once the COVID numbers have sufficiently decreased to a more manageable level. So never fear --you will soon be hearing about the excitement and magic at YOUR Community Theater!