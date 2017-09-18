ALTON - Alton Little Theater will showcase an encore performance of High Cotton a unique , compelling and wildly creative look at the African experience in America on at 2 p.m. Sunday, October 1.

200 Seats available at the door - ALT Showplace - 2450 N. Henry Street - Alton.

Article continues after sponsor message

The dynamic Story and Musical Revue was written by Leah Becoat, founder of the Production Company, Three Purple Coats.

A Multi-generational cast of talented performers, students and educators will take the audience from the cotton fields of the deep south to the Cotton Clubs of Harlem- The finest marriage of Education & Entertainment.

For more information, contact Lee Cox through the ALt office (618) 462-3205.

More like this: