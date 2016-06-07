ALT celebrates showcase commemoration at newly dedicated Cliff Davenport Theater Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON - Alton Little Theater performers Kevin Frakes and Debbie Maneke appeared in a Showcase Commemoration program on June 5th, dedicating the former Alton High School Auditorium as the Cliff Davenport Theater. Article continues after sponsor message Connect with Riverbend Readers! The High School program holds the Illinois State Record for having produced fifty-four consecutive years of Musical productions and also holds the honor of having Thespians Troupe 126 being the oldest High School Thespian Troupe in the State. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending