MADISON COUNTY - Often when a car and semi-truck collide, fate is not good. In what almost seemed a miraculous outcome Thursday afternoon, those in a car head-on vs. a grain semi-truck at Illinois Route 140 at Illinois Route 159 were up and walking after the crash.

The vehicle was completely destroyed in the accident. The accident call came in around 3 p.m. Thursday and multiple agencies were dispatched. Fire officials paged out possible entrapment, but that wasn't the case when they arrived on the scene.

Holiday Shores and Prairietown Fire, Madison County Sheriff's Office, Illinois State Police, and Alton Memorial Ambulance responded to the scene.

There was an abundance of grain on the highway and nearby ground after a spill from the truck that had to be cleared.

Chris Rhodes also contributed to this story.

