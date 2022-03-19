O'FALLON - The Southwestern Conference released their winter sports season all-conference teams in boys and girls basketball, boys and girls bowling, competitive cheerleading and dance and wrestling, with various athletes from Edwardsville, Alton and East St. Louis High Schools being named to the teams.

Here's a look at the winter all-conference teams:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Two players from East Side and Collinsville were named to the first team, while Edwardsville had one player each on the second and third teams.

The first team consists of Macaleab Rich and Christian Jones of the Flyers, Devin Davis and Tray Swygeart of the Kahoks, Jordan Pickett of Belleville East and Caleb Burton of O'Fallon. Being named to the second team were Rini Harris and Tyler Lunning of the Panthers, Antwine Wilson of the Lancers, Jake Wilkinson of the Kahoks, Demarion Brown of the Flyers and Isayah Kloster of the Tigers. Players on the third team were Daylen Byrd of Belleville West, Jalen Smith of O'Fallon, Adrian Elliott of Alton, Bryce Spiller of Edwardsville, Byron Jones of Belleville East and Nick Horras of Collinsville.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Edwardsville placed two players on the all-conference first team in Syd Harris and Elle Evans, while Alton's Kiyoko Proctor was named to the team. Joining them were Shannon Dowell of O'Fallon, Maliah Sparks of Belleville West and Shakara McCline of East St. Louis. The Tigers' Macy Silvey and both the Redbirds' Jarius Powers and Alyssa Lewis were named to the second team, along with Lamiya Terrell of the Maroons, Megan Janson of the Kahoks and Zsana Hawkins of the Panthers. The third team has Layla Jackson and Jaliah Pelly of O'Fallon, Laila Blakeny of Alton, Jenna Scheller and Talesha Gilmore of Collinsville and Emma Garner of Edwardsville.

BOYS BOWLING

Three bowlers from O'Fallon --- Jacob Horton, Nathan Bassford and Aiden Keen --- were named to the first team, along with Brandon Campbell of Collinsville and Peyton Mercer of Belleville West. The second team is Cole Buckman of Collinsville, Micheal Cottom of O'Fallon, both Ethan Smith and Carson Rapp of Belleville East and Ben Mitchell of Alton. Named to the third team were Evan McGibney and Kyle Richardson of Belleville East, Chase Keen of O'Fallon, James Zugmaier of Edwardsville and Koi Birch-Barnard of Belleville West.

GIRLS BOWLING

Three bowlers from Collinsville --- Courtney Baer, Sophie Tottleben and Cassidy Stewart --- were named to the first team and are joined by Julia Smith of Belleville East and Emma Zinn of Belleville West. The second team consists of the Lancers' Abby Koester and Ella Behn, the Maroons' Miranda Darnell, the Panthers' Hannah Williams and the Tigers' Charlotte Hayes. Named to the third team were Taylor Brightwell of Belleville East, Ashley Kuethe of Edwardsville, Amber Montante of O'Fallon, Regan Spinks of Alton and Livia Montgomery of Collinsville.

COMPETITIVE CHEERLEADING

The competitive cheerleading all-conference team is Hallie Lewis and Alyssa Eagleton of Alton, D'Miyah Spiller and Payton Tripp of Belleville East, Janiyah Riggins-Taylor and Hayley Kramer of Belleville West, Autumn Carr and Jada Sage of Collinsville, Joanna Sherrod and Tabryn Hall of East St. Louis, Allison Toma and Kayla Zachels of Edwardsville and Bridget Hill and Kaleigh Dunahee of O'Fallon.

COMPETITIVE DANCE

Being named to the competitive dance team were the Redbirds' Victoria Brown and Ciera McNaughton, the Lancers' Mackenzie Branson and Bella Foley, the Maroons' Madison Melvin and Sabrina Meister, the Kahoks' Sierra Ruckel, the Tigers Addison Keller and Saddie Lippoldt and the Panthers' Kara Milner and Savannah Breithaupt.

WRESTLING

The wrestlers that were named to the first team were Rocky Siebel of Belleville West at 106 pounds, Levi Wilkinson of Edwardsville at 113 pounds, Bradley Durbin of O'Fallon at 120 pounds, Alton's Will Harris at 126 pounds, teammate Deontae Forrest at 132 pounds, the Redbirds' Yaevion Freeman at 138 pounds, Edwardsville's Dylan Gvillo at 145 pounds, teammates Drew Landau at 152 pound and Jorden Johnson at 160 pounds, Austin Stewart of Collinsville at 170 pounds, Dominic Thebeau of Belleville East at 182 pounds, the Tigers' Evan Holderer at 195 pounds, Collinsville's Seth Sorenson at 220 pounds and O'Fallon's Isaiah Hill at 285 pounds.

On the second team are Cameron Miller of Collinsville at 106 pounds, Amir McCoy of Belleville West at 113 pounds, both Blake Mink of Edwardsville and Nick Fetters of Belleville East at 120 pounds, the Maroons' Aiden Colbert at 126 pounds, Zeke Rhodes of the Tigers at 132 pounds, Warren Zeisset of Belleville East at 138 pounds, Will Dahm of Belleville West at 145 pounds, both Cody Powell of East St. Louis and Thomas Miller of Collinsville at 152 pounds, Terrence Willis of O'Fallon at 160 pounds, Landen Schickendanz of Edwardsville at 170 pounds, Jaron Alf of O'Fallon at 182 pounds, teammate Leo Bisesi at 195 pounds, Cash Mays of Belleville West at 220 pounds and Chris Mueller of Belleville East at 285 pounds.

Being named to the third team were the Tigers' Tyler Perry at 106 pounds, the Kahoks' Carter Bub at 113 pounds, Andrew Schmittling of the Maroons at 120 pounds, Edwardsville's Noah Harper at 126 pounds, Josh Crago of Belleville East at 132 pounds, both Cameron Varner of Collinsville and Makonnen Simmons of Edwardsville at 138 pounds, Antione Phillips of Alton at 145 pounds, Elijah Roberts of O'Fallon at 152 pounds, Zack Lusk of Belleville West at 160 pounds, teammates Makaya Seibel at 170 pounds, Brody O'Donnell at 182 pounds and Shamonte Matthews at 195 pounds, Cliff Seaman of Edwardsville at 220 pounds and both Jaxon Sheets of Alton and Kerwyn Horn of Belleville West at 285 pounds.

