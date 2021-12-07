ALTON - Allison Woolbright, who was among the leaders on the Marquette Catholic girls volleyball team this past season, has signed a letter of intent to attend Greenville University for the fall of 2023.

Woolbright, the daughter of Joe and Cindy Woolbright of Fosterburg, will be playing for the NCAA Division-III Panthers and head coach Tom Ackerman in the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference next season. In making her decision, Woolbright felt that the closeness of the players and coaches was a major factor.

"I loved the family atmosphere, campus and volleyball staff, and team," Woolbright said.

Woolbright had a very good season for the Explorers, scoring 207 points with 54 aces, with 38 kills, 253 assists and 142 digs in helping Marquette to a 24-9-2 record in 2021. She was also named to the All-Tournament team at the Granite City Invitational and was named the Chris Erwin scholar-athlete of the month for September.

Woolbright thought Marquette has prepared her for academic success in college and beyond.

"Marquette prepared me for balancing a heavy course load and sports," Woolbright said.

Woolbright, who plans on majoring in digital media and minoring in computer and information systems, is active in many clubs and organizations at Marquette, including the school's National Honor Society chapter, breast cancer awareness, Students for Life and the Jesus Club.

