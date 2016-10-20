Name:  Allison LeAnn Jones

Parents: Deparisienne Stevens and Lewayne Allen Jones of Alton

Birth weight: 8 lbs 10 oz

Birth Length:  20 inches

Time :  2:41 PM

Date:  October 14, 2016

Hospital:  OSF St. Anthony’s

Siblings:  Alex Maria Jones (7)

Grandparents: Agrin O’Quinn, Alton; Allen & Juanita Jones, East St. Louis

Great Grandparents:  Lucy May O’Quinn, Alton; Mary Caldwell, Brooklyn

