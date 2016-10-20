Allison LeAnn Jones
October 20, 2016 9:31 AM
Name: Allison LeAnn Jones
Parents: Deparisienne Stevens and Lewayne Allen Jones of Alton
Birth weight: 8 lbs 10 oz
Birth Length: 20 inches
Time : 2:41 PM
Date: October 14, 2016
Hospital: OSF St. Anthony’s
Siblings: Alex Maria Jones (7)
Grandparents: Agrin O’Quinn, Alton; Allen & Juanita Jones, East St. Louis
Great Grandparents: Lucy May O’Quinn, Alton; Mary Caldwell, Brooklyn
